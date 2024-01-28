Online Scammer Uses WhatsApp to Offer Fake Job, Steals Identity of Legitimate Company

Imagine receiving a job offer out of the blue, through WhatsApp nonetheless, promising a lucrative income for minimal work. That's what happened to an unsuspecting individual who was targeted by an online scammer posing as a recruitment agent from Archer IT Recruitment Malta. This scam was not a run-of-the-mill deception; it was a sophisticated operation involving identity theft, fake documents, and a cloned website aimed at luring victims into a web of deceit.

A Deceptive Proposition

The scammer, who introduced themselves as Caroline, offered a job optimizing data as a user. In reality, this 'job' involved creating and submitting fake five-star reviews for products on Amazon and OTTO. The company they claimed to represent was Rebellion Marketing, a legitimate company whose identity, legal documents, and branding had been stolen by the scammers to appear bona fide.

Cryptocurrency and Fake Tasks

The victim was told they would be paid in USDT, a cryptocurrency stablecoin, adding another layer of complexity to the scam. The scammer, who later revealed herself as Helen, guided the victim through a fake verification process on a fraudulent website called rebellionwork.com. The victim was then given instructions to start training, which, unbeknownst to them, meant submitting fake reviews and verifying fraudulent transactions.

Building Trust Through Pretense

Helen went to great lengths to appear genuine, even pretending to own a coffee shop near Buckingham Palace in London. This small talk was all part of a larger scheme to build trust and make the victim feel comfortable. The scam was elaborate and well-executed, involving not only fake documents and a cloned website but also a believable narrative for the job. This scam serves as a stark reminder of the lengths that online fraudsters will go to deceive their targets and the importance of vigilance in today's digital age.