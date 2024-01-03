Online Scam Traps IT Professional, Rs 20.32 Lakh Lost

In a striking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Avinash Krishnanakutti Kunnubaram, a 40-year-old IT professional, became the latest victim of a burgeoning online fraud epidemic. Kunnubaram suffered substantial financial loss amounting to Rs 20.32 lakh, orchestrated through a sophisticated digital scam that preyed on his trust and goodwill.

Mechanics of Deception

Starting in March 2023, Kunnubaram received a message from an anonymous sender promising monetary payment for liking social media posts. The scammer cleverly built trust by initially rewarding Kunnubaram for performing these simple online tasks. As trust was established, the scammer gradually lured him into a ‘paid task group’ with the enticing prospect of earning larger sums of money.

A Painful Realisation

By the time December 2023 came to a close, Kunnubaram had transferred an alarming total of Rs 20,32,787 to the scammer. It was only then that the harsh reality dawned on him: he had been expertly deceived. Recognizing the fraud, Kunnubaram immediately reported the incident to the Wakad police on January 3.

Legal Course and Prevention

The police registered a complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. These include Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, along with Sections 66(c) (identity theft) and (d) (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the IT Act.

The story serves as a somber reminder of the increasing prevalence of online scams and the importance of vigilance in the digital age. As the police investigate the case, it is hoped that justice is served and measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.