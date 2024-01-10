Online Personality Kurt Tay Faces Multiple Charges for Obscene Material Distribution and Threatening Communication

In a turn of events, notorious Singaporean online personality Kurt Tay, legally known as Tay Foo Wei, is now facing a total of 11 charges – ten for distributing obscene material and one under the Protection from Harassment Act for making threatening, abusive or insulting communication.

Unconsented Distribution of Intimate Material

Tay has been accused of sharing intimate images or videos of a woman without her consent via the popular messaging app, Telegram. This act of non-consensual dissemination has reportedly caused considerable humiliation, alarm, and distress to the woman involved.

Threatening Communication Charge

Apart from these ten charges, Tay has also been implicated in a case of threatening communication. His purported statements in a Telegram chat group, where he is alleged to have inquired about hiring a killer, has led to this additional charge under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Public Outcry and Family Distress

Public attention has been drawn to Tay’s behavior, leading to him being heckled, which his lawyer claims has caused his family distress. In retaliation, Tay plans to file police reports against his harassers. Known for his eccentric behavior in the past, Tay’s current predicament has added a serious and somber tone to his public image.

The identities of the recipients of the obscene material, the chat groups involved, and the victim have all been protected by a gag order. The court will mention Tay’s case again in February. If found guilty, Tay faces a stern set of punishments. For the distribution of obscene material, he could face up to five years in jail, fines, caning, or a combination of these. For the harassment-related charge, he could be fined up to S$5,000.