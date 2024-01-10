en English
Crime

Online Personality Kurt Tay Faces Multiple Charges for Obscene Material Distribution and Threatening Communication

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Online Personality Kurt Tay Faces Multiple Charges for Obscene Material Distribution and Threatening Communication

In a turn of events, notorious Singaporean online personality Kurt Tay, legally known as Tay Foo Wei, is now facing a total of 11 charges – ten for distributing obscene material and one under the Protection from Harassment Act for making threatening, abusive or insulting communication.

Unconsented Distribution of Intimate Material

Tay has been accused of sharing intimate images or videos of a woman without her consent via the popular messaging app, Telegram. This act of non-consensual dissemination has reportedly caused considerable humiliation, alarm, and distress to the woman involved.

Threatening Communication Charge

Apart from these ten charges, Tay has also been implicated in a case of threatening communication. His purported statements in a Telegram chat group, where he is alleged to have inquired about hiring a killer, has led to this additional charge under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Public Outcry and Family Distress

Public attention has been drawn to Tay’s behavior, leading to him being heckled, which his lawyer claims has caused his family distress. In retaliation, Tay plans to file police reports against his harassers. Known for his eccentric behavior in the past, Tay’s current predicament has added a serious and somber tone to his public image.

The identities of the recipients of the obscene material, the chat groups involved, and the victim have all been protected by a gag order. The court will mention Tay’s case again in February. If found guilty, Tay faces a stern set of punishments. For the distribution of obscene material, he could face up to five years in jail, fines, caning, or a combination of these. For the harassment-related charge, he could be fined up to S$5,000.

Crime Singapore Social Issues
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

