Business

Online Fraudster Jordan Longbottom Dodges Prison Sentence for Illicit TV Box Business

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Online Fraudster Jordan Longbottom Dodges Prison Sentence for Illicit TV Box Business

Online fraudster, Jordan Longbottom, known for his illegal operation of selling unauthorized TV boxes, has managed to dodge a prison sentence. The 42-year-old man, who carried out his dubious business from a static caravan home, was under the radar from August 2015 to May 2017. His operation involved selling thousands of TV boxes that provided illegal access to premium TV packages from broadcasters like Sky and Virgin Media at a fraction of the legitimate cost.

Sweeping Operation and Arrest

Longbottom’s fraudulent activity came to a halt when he was arrested at Manchester Airport upon his return from a vacation in Florida. The arrest followed a police raid at his home while he was away. The prosecutors argued that his operation raked in up to £1 million. However, Longbottom defended himself, stating that his actual earnings were approximately £300,000.

Legal Proceedings and Sentence

The case was presented before Recorder Ciaran Rankin at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court. Despite the discrepancy in the claimed and actual earnings, Rankin decided that it would not influence the sentence. Interestingly, Longbottom continued his business even after his arrest, albeit with lesser involvement. The case saw several delays, primarily because of the small legal team juggling with other casework.

Finally, Longbottom was charged with two offences under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act, and one under the Fraud Act. He was handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence, along with rehabilitation activity and unpaid work requirements. Rankin highlighted that the real victims of Longbottom’s crime were the broadcasters who lost revenue and the customers who paid market rates for their services.

Business Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

