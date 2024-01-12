en English
Crime

Online Activity Leads to Arrest of Capitol Riot Participant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Online Activity Leads to Arrest of Capitol Riot Participant

On an unnerving day in January 2021, the hallowed chambers of the US Capitol were breached by a riotous crowd. Among the sea of faces that day was Ian MacBride, a 43-year-old Chester County home renovation company manager. MacBride didn’t just participate in the riot, he brought back a haunting memento – a stolen ‘Area Closed’ sign from the Capitol, which he displayed with audacious pride in his home.

Online Braggadocio Leads to Arrest

MacBride’s downfall wasn’t the act of theft, but his subsequent online activity. He flaunted his prize on social media platforms and alt-right message boards, a move that would ultimately lead federal agents straight to his doorstep. Arrested by the FBI, MacBride was charged with misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of public property.

Unrepentant and Unmasked

Sifting through an avalanche of digital evidence – posts, images, videos – federal prosecutors pieced together MacBride’s unrepentant journey. Despite later claiming on Facebook that the riot was a police setup, his earlier posts on an alt-right message board told a different story. They suggested a premeditated intent to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Capitol Riot: An Unfinished Investigation

The arrest of MacBride is one among many – a concerted effort to hold accountable those who participated in the riot that left a scar on American democracy. This event resulted in significant property damage, injuries to law enforcement officers, and a jarring interruption to the peaceful transfer of presidential power. With over 1,200 individuals charged so far, the investigation remains ongoing, as authorities continue to review extensive video and image evidence to identify and apprehend participants.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

