Ongoing Five-Day Manhunt for Clapham Alkali Attack Suspect

Five days into the manhunt for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the chief suspect in an alkali attack in Clapham, the Metropolitan Police have yet to apprehend him. They recently arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of aiding an offender in connection with the case, but he has since been bailed.

Investigation Details

The police, in collaboration with Northumbria Police and the British Transport Police, have painstakingly sifted through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. New images placing Ezedi at the Southwark Bridge area on the night of the attack have emerged. The search concentrates on London and Newcastle, made complex by the fact that Ezedi does not have a mobile phone with him. However, his phone has been thoroughly analyzed.

Victim's Condition and Public Appeal

The attack left a 31-year-old mother in a critical but stable condition. The alkali, a strong substance capable of causing severe harm including burns, lung damage, and blindness, threatens her sight in her right eye. Her children were also injured in the incident. The police are yet to establish the nature of the relationship between Ezedi and the victim, who is not the mother of his children.

A public appeal has yielded hundreds of calls from across the country. The police continue to encourage anyone with information to contact them and warn against approaching Ezedi directly. Further investigations have led to the discovery of empty containers with corrosive warnings at one of Ezedi's addresses in Newcastle. Forensic tests are ongoing.

Ezedi's Background

Ezedi, 35, is a previous sex offence convict who was granted asylum in the UK. He was last seen at various locations in London following the attack. The police have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They believe that there are individuals who are aware of Ezedi's whereabouts and have yet to come forward. Assisting Ezedi is a crime, and those found doing so will face arrest.