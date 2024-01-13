en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: ‘Raise the Age’ Law Adds Complexity

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: ‘Raise the Age’ Law Adds Complexity

The Oneida City Police in New York are currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Lenox Avenue on December 28, 2023, approximately at 9:15 p.m. The victim, a male, was himself involved in the altercation. He made an emergency 911 call to report the stabbing before heading to the hospital. His condition is now reported as stable.

Three Persons of Interest Identified

Police Chief Steven Lowell has indicated that the investigation has led to the identification of three individuals of interest. These include a juvenile, a person who might fall under the ambit of the ‘Raise the Age’ legislation, and an adult. The ‘Raise the Age’ laws, designed to treat juvenile offenders differently from adults, add a certain level of complexity to the legal proceedings in this case.

Case Under Review by Madison County DA’s Office

As a result of the aforementioned complexities, the case is now being reviewed by the Madison County District Attorney’s office to ascertain the charges that can be applicable in this scenario. Lowell has stated that although the case is not believed to be drug-related, Oneida has been witnessing a surge in juvenile-related incidents of late.

Police Department’s Role in Curbing Juvenile Offences

In response to this surge, the police are striving to act as role models for the youth, in hopes of guiding them towards better paths. The police department is currently seeking assistance from the public in this case. They have provided contact details for Investigator Matt Gacek for anyone who might have information relevant to the incident.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
34 seconds ago
Orchard Park Police Intensify Search for Missing Man
Benjamin “Trey” Randle III, a 51-year-old man, has been reported missing in Orchard Park, prompting local police to issue a plea for residents to keep their eyes peeled for any sign of him. Authorities consider Randle to be endangered, intensifying the urgency of the search. The man was last seen on Abbott Road, departing a
Orchard Park Police Intensify Search for Missing Man
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
9 mins ago
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
10 mins ago
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage
2 mins ago
Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
6 mins ago
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
Pig Butchering Scams: A Web of Deception and Emotional Manipulation
8 mins ago
Pig Butchering Scams: A Web of Deception and Emotional Manipulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
15 seconds
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
32 seconds
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
1 min
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
1 min
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
1 min
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
1 min
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
2 mins
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
2 mins
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
2 mins
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app