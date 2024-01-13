Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: ‘Raise the Age’ Law Adds Complexity

The Oneida City Police in New York are currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Lenox Avenue on December 28, 2023, approximately at 9:15 p.m. The victim, a male, was himself involved in the altercation. He made an emergency 911 call to report the stabbing before heading to the hospital. His condition is now reported as stable.

Three Persons of Interest Identified

Police Chief Steven Lowell has indicated that the investigation has led to the identification of three individuals of interest. These include a juvenile, a person who might fall under the ambit of the ‘Raise the Age’ legislation, and an adult. The ‘Raise the Age’ laws, designed to treat juvenile offenders differently from adults, add a certain level of complexity to the legal proceedings in this case.

Case Under Review by Madison County DA’s Office

As a result of the aforementioned complexities, the case is now being reviewed by the Madison County District Attorney’s office to ascertain the charges that can be applicable in this scenario. Lowell has stated that although the case is not believed to be drug-related, Oneida has been witnessing a surge in juvenile-related incidents of late.

Police Department’s Role in Curbing Juvenile Offences

In response to this surge, the police are striving to act as role models for the youth, in hopes of guiding them towards better paths. The police department is currently seeking assistance from the public in this case. They have provided contact details for Investigator Matt Gacek for anyone who might have information relevant to the incident.