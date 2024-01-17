One-Year-Old Aziel Mambala Found Dead: Postmortem Indicates Strangulation and Foul Play

Yesterday's disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Aziel Mambala, ended in heartbreak today when he was tragically found dead. The incident unfolded within the confines of his family's compound, where Aziel was last seen around 5PM. His lifeless body was later discovered in a small pit inside the same premises.

Postmortem Results Indicate Foul Play

A postmortem examination of the child's body revealed chilling details. Aziel had been strangled to death, and his tiny legs were broken. This information was conveyed by McLuther Mambala, Aziel's uncle, who has been sharing updates about the case with the public. The family, reeling with shock and grief, believes that Aziel's body was surreptitiously placed in the pit, a location previously combed by the search party. This suggests that the perpetrator may have acted after the initial search efforts had subsided.

Medical Professionals and Police Confirm Findings

The findings of the postmortem, including the strangulation and the condition of the body, were confirmed by both medical professionals and the police. These details substantiate the suspicion of foul play in Aziel's untimely death.

Community Reeling in Shock

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking concerns about child safety and raising questions about who could commit such a horrendous act. McLuther Mambala has been sharing these devastating circumstances on his Facebook page, in a heartbreaking dispatch about the loss of his nephew, Aziel.