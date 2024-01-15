One Dead in Hawthorne Shooting Amidst Spate of Violence in Los Angeles County

In a shocking Sunday morning incident in Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, two men were shot, one of whom succumbed to his injuries. The event took place around 11:27 a.m. on the 2000 block of 120th Street, in close proximity to the Century Freeway. Both victims were immediately rushed to a hospital where one was declared dead. The condition of the other remains undisclosed.

Investigation Underway

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) have joined hands with the Hawthorne Police Department in an effort to unravel the circumstances leading to the shooting. As the investigation intensifies, authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance. Contact numbers for both the LASD Homicide Bureau and Crime Stoppers have been released for those possessing any information related to the incident, ensuring confidentiality for those wishing to remain anonymous.

String of Recent Incidents

This incident follows a series of unsettling events in the Los Angeles County. In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was found dead in Compton with a deep cut to his thigh. Witnesses reported a woman’s distress calls prior to the discovery of the victim in a driveway. The LASD is spearheading the investigation into this incident as well, urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

In Palmdale, the body of an individual was discovered inside a burning car. LASD homicide detectives are examining this death. The alarm of the car fire was raised by sheriff’s deputies, who found the person in the vehicle, declared dead at the scene.

Deputy-Involved Shootings

Adding to the spate of violence, two deputy-involved shootings have also been reported from the streets of South Los Angeles. In one incident, a man was shot by at least one Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but details about what led to the shooting or the man’s current condition remain undisclosed. The LASD’s Homicide Bureau is also investigating this incident.

In a similar shooting, sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened after deputies were approached by a woman who alleged that a man had threatened her with a gun and demanded money. After locating the man and confirming the allegations, the situation escalated into a deputy-involved shooting. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.