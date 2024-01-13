One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders

Opposition Senate Leader, Robin Tucker, of the One Bermuda Alliance, has expressed her apprehensions about the apparent lacuna in Bermuda’s prison system. Tucker’s concerns stem from the absence of a secure forensic unit designed to detain and offer treatment to high-risk, mentally unstable violent and sexual offenders.

Devaun Cox: A Case in Point

The recent case of Devaun Cox, a serial sex offender, has brought this matter to the forefront. Cox, after serving an eight-month sentence, was released only to be re-arrested for breaching probation conditions. This event underscores the prevailing need for continuous counseling and supervision for such individuals.

Shortcomings in the Current System

The absence of a secure forensic unit within the prison system for managing high-risk offenders with mental health issues, post their incarceration period, is particularly concerning. While the Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute (MWI) does operate a secure unit, it remains inaccessible to those who have offended against its staff members, thereby leaving a gap in treatment options.

Craving for More Robust Measures

Tucker advocates for more stringent sentencing, mandatory housing stipulations, and enhanced monitoring for high-risk offenders. Her emphasis on the need for increased consultation from service providers and mandated housing requirements as a release condition for all high-risk violent and sexual offenders highlights these concerns. She also stresses the importance of mandatory completion of rehabilitation programs for sex offenders to thwart future abuse and victimization.

Despite assurances from government officials, including Minister of National Security Michael Weeks and Attorney-General Kathy Lynn Simmons, Tucker remains steadfast in her belief. She insists that the measures in place are not sufficient, and a more robust system is necessary to ensure proper rehabilitation and prevent future victimization.