en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders

Opposition Senate Leader, Robin Tucker, of the One Bermuda Alliance, has expressed her apprehensions about the apparent lacuna in Bermuda’s prison system. Tucker’s concerns stem from the absence of a secure forensic unit designed to detain and offer treatment to high-risk, mentally unstable violent and sexual offenders.

Devaun Cox: A Case in Point

The recent case of Devaun Cox, a serial sex offender, has brought this matter to the forefront. Cox, after serving an eight-month sentence, was released only to be re-arrested for breaching probation conditions. This event underscores the prevailing need for continuous counseling and supervision for such individuals.

Shortcomings in the Current System

The absence of a secure forensic unit within the prison system for managing high-risk offenders with mental health issues, post their incarceration period, is particularly concerning. While the Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute (MWI) does operate a secure unit, it remains inaccessible to those who have offended against its staff members, thereby leaving a gap in treatment options.

Craving for More Robust Measures

Tucker advocates for more stringent sentencing, mandatory housing stipulations, and enhanced monitoring for high-risk offenders. Her emphasis on the need for increased consultation from service providers and mandated housing requirements as a release condition for all high-risk violent and sexual offenders highlights these concerns. She also stresses the importance of mandatory completion of rehabilitation programs for sex offenders to thwart future abuse and victimization.

Despite assurances from government officials, including Minister of National Security Michael Weeks and Attorney-General Kathy Lynn Simmons, Tucker remains steadfast in her belief. She insists that the measures in place are not sufficient, and a more robust system is necessary to ensure proper rehabilitation and prevent future victimization.

0
Bermuda Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
20 seconds ago
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
The population of Bermuda has been steadily declining over the past five years, hitting a 20-year low in 2022 with a total count of 63,542 residents. This marks the lowest figure since 2003, with a drop of 106 from the previous year. The falling birthrate, which hit a record low in 2022 with only 479
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
43 mins ago
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Event to Return Amid High Anticipation
43 mins ago
2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Event to Return Amid High Anticipation
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
1 min ago
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
2 mins ago
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
41 mins ago
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
Latest Headlines
World News
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
6 seconds
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
34 seconds
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
35 seconds
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
49 seconds
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
50 seconds
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
51 seconds
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
1 min
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
1 min
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
1 min
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app