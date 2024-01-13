en English
Crime

Ondo Police Arrest Two in Connection with Socialite’s Murder

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
In a recent development, the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has made significant progress in the murder investigation of the well-known socialite, Oladoyinbo Sunday. The arrest of two suspects, a 29-year-old woman, Atinuke Adeniyi, and a 50-year-old hotel owner, Adeojo Ilesanmi, signifies an important step forward in unearthing the chilling circumstances surrounding the murder.

Unraveling the Mystery

The lifeless body of the socialite was discovered on December 10, 2023, inside his vehicle at the Ijapo Estate in Akure, the state capital. Contrary to initial perceptions, the police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, revealed that the murder occurred within a hotel premises. The police team’s investigation led them to the hotel, resulting in the arrest of the hotelier, Adeojo Ilesanmi.

Investigative Breakthrough

The suspects were apprehended through diligent intelligence gathering, with one of them confessing to driving the deceased’s body to the scene where it was later found. While the investigation continues, the arrested suspects are expected to face charges in court upon its conclusion, shedding a new light on the tragic incident.

Socialite’s Murder Sends Shockwaves

The murder of Oladoyinbo Sunday, a prominent socialite, has sent shockwaves through the community, attracting significant attention from the public and media. The case remains under active investigation, with the police forces working relentlessly to uncover the motives behind the murder and identify any other potential collaborators in the heinous crime.

Crime Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

