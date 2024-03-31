Ondo Police Arrest Islamic Cleric and Accomplices with Human Parts for Rituals

In a shocking uncovering, Ondo State Police apprehended Islamic cleric Oluwafemi Idris and two others, armed with human organs intended for ritualistic use. The arrests, made in Ikare Akoko, reveal a harrowing tale of crime intertwining with purported religious practices.

Gruesome Discovery and Arrests

Following a tip in January 2024, police operations led to the disturbing discovery at Idris' residence, unearthing human hands, kidneys, hearts, a spine, and a tongue. Idris, alongside his accomplices Samuel Kutelu and Babatunde Kayode, faced charges for their possession of these human parts. The cleric confessed his intent for ritual use, citing procurement from another cleric and Kutelu, while Kayode received three human heads from Idris.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Ondo State Police, spearheaded by PPRO Funmilayo Odunlami, have intensified their efforts to apprehend the fleeing cleric involved. The case has not only prompted a statewide manhunt but also raised alarming concerns over the use of human parts for rituals under the guise of religious practices. The legal proceedings against Idris and his associates are underway, emphasizing the gravity of their crimes.

Community and Police Response

The incident has stirred a significant outcry among the community, leading to a broader discussion on the need for vigilance and stricter regulations against such barbaric acts. The police have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, reiterating their commitment to eradicating such heinous crimes from society.

This case has shed light on the dark underbelly of ritualistic practices veiled within certain segments of society. As investigations proceed, the hope is for justice to prevail, deterring future atrocities of a similar nature. The collective efforts of law enforcement and community vigilance stand as a beacon against the shadows of crime.