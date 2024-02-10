On the Trail: Where Could Wanted Man Tom Phillips Be Hiding?

Tom Phillips and his three children, Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, have been missing since January 18, 2022. The fugitive father is a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Te Kuiti in May of the previous year and a break-in at a shop in Piopio in November. Despite extensive police investigations and reported sightings, their whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery.

Hiding in Plain Sight?

Speculations abound that Phillips may be hiding on his family's expansive 551-hectare farm in Marokopa. The farm, featuring paddocks, native bush, and caves, backs onto a large forest with huts that could serve as potential hideouts. Local residents believe Phillips is familiar with the high country above the farm and could be using a narrow gravel road for access. In response, surveillance cameras have been installed on a wool shed, pointing at the road to monitor any activity.

Private investigator Chris Budge, who is volunteering in the search, believes Phillips is not far from the farm. Sightings near the Te Anga area have fueled these suspicions. However, the level of access the police have to the farm remains unconfirmed. Some locals suspect that others might be assisting Phillips.

A Secluded Community Shaken

The town of Marokopa, a secluded community on Waikato's west coast, has been significantly impacted by the Phillips family's disappearance. The situation remains unresolved, and the family's safety is a growing concern. The children's mother has endured a third Christmas without them, and there is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to their safe return.