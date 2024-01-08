On the Run: Kent Police’s 14 Most Wanted Men

Fourteen men, each bearing the weight of serious criminal accusations, feature on the current ‘Most Wanted’ list circulated by Kent Police. Their alleged crimes range from assault to sexual offences, drug dealing, and burglary.

These individuals, some of whom have evaded capture for several years, have been classified as high-priority targets by the authorities.

The latest addition to this list is Andrew Swaine, sought for harassment charges. His known connections span areas in Maidstone and East Sussex.

The other men on this list, each associated with distinct crimes, have ties to various towns in Kent, including Canterbury, Medway, Ramsgate, Tunbridge Wells, and Dartford.

The list features names such as Stephen McCreadie, David Spry, Ilir Bulku, Maxwell King-Lewis, Darren Dixon, Jordan James, Daniel Windridge, Brian Kilpatrick, Marcin Domagala, Malek Zafar, Reneo Shehu, Stephen Anderson, and Bestun Kader.

Each individual carries a specific reference number for ease of reporting sightings or information.