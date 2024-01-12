On-Set Battery Allegations: Background Actor Sues Mia Goth, A24 Over ‘MaXXXine’ Incident

It was a day like any other on the set of the horror film ‘MaXXXine,’ until a gruesome incident off-camera overshadowed the on-screen terror. An unexpected bout of on-set violence has shaken the film industry as background actor James Hunter files a lawsuit against actress Mia Goth and production company A24.

Allegations of Battery and Taunting

James Hunter, portraying a ‘Dead Parishioner,’ alleges that he was intentionally kicked in the head by Goth, an act that resulted in a concussion. The incident, Hunter claims, occurred after he had already voiced concerns to the assistant director about the actress nearly stepping on him in a previous take. Adding insult to injury, Goth allegedly taunted Hunter in the bathroom post-incident—a claim that adds a distressing dimension to the unfolding drama.

Complications and Aftermath

The incident’s repercussions extended beyond the initial act of violence. The injury was exacerbated when fake blood dried onto Hunter’s robe, causing additional discomfort. Following the incident, Hunter experienced lightheadedness, which impacted his drive home. The sequence of events culminated with a shocking revelation. Hunter was informed by the casting agency that his services were no longer required on the set for the remaining two days of his scheduled work—a decision that Hunter attributes to his complaint about the on-set incident.

Lawsuit: Battery and Wrongful Termination

The fallout has led to a significant legal tussle. The lawsuit includes claims of battery against Mia Goth and allegations of wrongful termination against A24 and other parties involved in the film’s production. As the case unfurls, the film industry watches with bated breath, anticipating the reverberations of this unsettling incident.