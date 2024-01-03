Omaha Woman Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Boyfriend in Gruesome Incident

In an alarming incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Omaha, 31-year-old Alyssa Roman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a weapon to commit a felony. The victim, 33-year-old Alan Crister, was Roman’s boyfriend. The events unfolded on December 29, leaving behind a graphic crime scene and a trail of questions.

Disturbing Discovery

Based on court documents and witness statements, Roman allegedly broke into a home in northwest Omaha wearing only a shirt. Inside, she allegedly used Crister’s own shotgun to shoot him in the upper torso and neck. The injuries were so severe that Crister’s head was described as being “almost off the body.” Following the shooting, Roman displayed signs of excited delirium, a syndrome often associated with substance abuse and extreme agitation. Responding officers subsequently transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Evidence at the Scene

The crime scene painted a gruesome picture. Blood and brain matter were found throughout the home, along with a shotgun covered in women’s clothing. Despite the horrifying scene, Roman maintained that Crister had not shot himself and that they were the only two present at the time of the shooting.

No Prior Indications

Prosecutors noted in court that there were no previous indications of domestic violence between Roman and Crister. This shocking incident seems to be an isolated event, devoid of any discernible build-up or warning signs. Roman is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to make her court appearance on February 14.

The case continues to unravel, leaving the Omaha community reeling from the sudden and violent death of Alan Crister. As investigators piece together the events of that fateful day, a clearer picture of what may have led Alyssa Roman to allegedly commit such a violent act will hopefully emerge.