en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Omaha Woman Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Boyfriend in Gruesome Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Omaha Woman Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Boyfriend in Gruesome Incident

In an alarming incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Omaha, 31-year-old Alyssa Roman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a weapon to commit a felony. The victim, 33-year-old Alan Crister, was Roman’s boyfriend. The events unfolded on December 29, leaving behind a graphic crime scene and a trail of questions.

Disturbing Discovery

Based on court documents and witness statements, Roman allegedly broke into a home in northwest Omaha wearing only a shirt. Inside, she allegedly used Crister’s own shotgun to shoot him in the upper torso and neck. The injuries were so severe that Crister’s head was described as being “almost off the body.” Following the shooting, Roman displayed signs of excited delirium, a syndrome often associated with substance abuse and extreme agitation. Responding officers subsequently transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Evidence at the Scene

The crime scene painted a gruesome picture. Blood and brain matter were found throughout the home, along with a shotgun covered in women’s clothing. Despite the horrifying scene, Roman maintained that Crister had not shot himself and that they were the only two present at the time of the shooting.

No Prior Indications

Prosecutors noted in court that there were no previous indications of domestic violence between Roman and Crister. This shocking incident seems to be an isolated event, devoid of any discernible build-up or warning signs. Roman is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to make her court appearance on February 14.

The case continues to unravel, leaving the Omaha community reeling from the sudden and violent death of Alan Crister. As investigators piece together the events of that fateful day, a clearer picture of what may have led Alyssa Roman to allegedly commit such a violent act will hopefully emerge.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Texas Woman Loses $5,000 in Jury Duty Phone Scam
In an unfortunate incident that transpired in Lufkin, Texas, a woman fell victim to a phone scam that cost her $5,000. The scam involved a caller who, under the pretext of a local 936 area code, falsely claimed that she had an outstanding warrant for evading jury duty. The Deceptive Phone Call Despite initial suspicions
Texas Woman Loses $5,000 in Jury Duty Phone Scam
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
6 mins ago
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
7 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Cedar Rapids Bank: Police Seek Public Assistance
Havre Police Department Engages in Multiple Arrests and Emergencies
2 mins ago
Havre Police Department Engages in Multiple Arrests and Emergencies
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
4 mins ago
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
5 mins ago
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
41 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
45 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
1 min
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
1 min
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
3 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
3 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app