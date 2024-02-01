Oluwo of Iwo Advocates Capital Punishment to Quell Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis

In a development that underscores the escalating concern over Nigeria's security crisis, Oba Adewale Akanbi, the revered Oluwo of Iwo, has issued a call for capital punishment for kidnappers. This public plea, directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, advocates for immediate legislative action by the National Assembly. Oba Akanbi's call stems from a deep-seated conviction that the threat of execution serves as a powerful deterrent to potential criminals. This statement was issued from Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, where the monarch emphatically insisted that only by making examples of kidnappers through the death penalty can Nigeria hope to attain peace.

The urgency of Oba Akanbi's call is rooted in the recent surge in kidnapping incidents across Nigeria. The tragic killings of two traditional rulers, Oba Olatunji Olusola of Imojo Ekiti and Oba Babatunde Ogunsola of Esun Ekiti, allegedly at the hands of kidnappers, have served to highlight the severity of the situation. Further exacerbating the concern is the recent abduction of school pupils in the Emure Local Government Area, where kidnappers are reportedly demanding a ransom of N10 million per child.

A Broader Appeal for Security and Justice

Oba Akanbi's call for capital punishment is part of a more comprehensive appeal for improved security and justice in Nigeria. The Oluwo of Iwo conveyed the inexcusability of injustice, asserting that crimes of such magnitude must be met with equally severe penalties. In addition to capital punishment for kidnappers, Oba Akanbi has also urged for the establishment of community policing, the enhancement of intelligence gathering, and the enforcement of education for children, particularly those from the Fulani community.

Oba Akanbi has further proposed that the state invest in sponsoring and training members of the Fulani community in ranching, and extend social amenities to their communities. The traditional ruler believes these measures, coupled with stricter punishments for crime, will go a long way in addressing the recurrent issues of kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism that currently plague the nation.