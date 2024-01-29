Oldham Couple Survives Terrifying Vehicular Assault by Drunk 19-Year-Old

In the heart of Oldham, a chilling event unfolded that left a couple, Claire and Connor Winters, teetering on the brink of death. The couple narrowly escaped a fatal encounter with a 19-year-old man, Joshua Bunn, who, in a vehicular onslaught, targeted them deliberately.

Encounter with Danger

On a seemingly ordinary evening, the couple was returning home from a meal when they encountered a visibly intoxicated Bunn. Mr. Winters, in a responsible act, attempted to dissuade Bunn from climbing behind the wheel. In response, Bunn chose not merely to ignore the plea but to transform his vehicle into a weapon of terror.

Twisted Tale of Deceit

Bunn initially presented a fabricated narrative to the police, denying his state of inebriation and alleging that he had been assaulted by Mr. Winters. The truth, however, soon emerged as Bunn admitted to his deceit, acknowledging that he had lied to the law enforcement officers. He also confessed to having blacked out, unable to recall the events of the ill-fated evening.

Surviving a Nightmarish Assault

The Winters faced the brunt of the assault, sustaining injuries from the incident. Mrs. Winters expressed her belief that, had it not been for a gap in a wall, she would have been crushed to death when Bunn's car knocked her into it. Bunn's reckless actions nearly spelled the end for the couple, but a fortunate twist of fate allowed them to survive the terrifying ordeal.

At the Manchester Crown Court, Bunn was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison. He faced charges of dangerous driving, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm, and one count of causing actual bodily harm. The court also decreed a two-year driving ban to be imposed on Bunn following his release, serving as a stern reminder of the consequences of his actions.

Recorder Nicholas Moxam, presiding over the sentencing, commented on the miraculous outcome of the incident. The fact that the couple did not sustain more severe injuries, he noted, was nothing short of a miracle.