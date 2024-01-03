en English
Crime

Oklahoma Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Violent Assault

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Oklahoma Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Violent Assault

In a significant ruling, Ashly Mae Murphy, a 30-year-old Tahlequah resident, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for an assault committed in Indian Country. The sentencing was announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, following a combined investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A Violent Fourth of July Incident

The charges against Murphy stem from a violent incident that occurred on the Fourth of July, 2021. Murphy, armed with a knife, assaulted a victim, stabbing them over 20 times. The assault took place in Cherokee County, within the jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Justice Served in Federal Court

Presiding over the sentencing was Chief Judge Ronald A. White of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The hearing took place in Muskogee, where Murphy was handed a 48-month sentence for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm.

Commencement of Sentence

Following the hearing, Murphy was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal. She will now await transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility. Notably, Murphy’s sentence is non-paroleable, meaning she will serve the entirety of her four-year sentence.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

