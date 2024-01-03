Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected

In a startling turn of events, Philip Koons, the respected head football coach and principal of Ringling High School in Oklahoma, was charged with a misdemeanor count of Outraging Public Decency. The charge follows allegations of verbal abuse and the imposition of a peculiar and shocking form of punishment: forcing players to exercise in the nude.

Administrative Leave and Reinstatement

Koons was initially placed on administrative leave in February 2022, after the allegations first surfaced. The subsequent investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) brought to light seven alleged victims. Despite this, Koons was reinstated in the summer, sparking further controversy.

Court Proceedings and Plea Bargain

In court, Koons entered a no contest plea, which in legal terms, is considered the same as pleading guilty. A plea bargain was proposed by both the defense and prosecution. This agreement offered a seven-year deferred sentence and prohibited Koons from teaching, coaching, or having any form of contact with the school district. However, the plea bargain was ultimately rejected by a Jefferson County judge who considered it insufficient considering the gravity of the allegations.

Victim Impact Statements and Upcoming Proceedings

The plea bargain’s rejection was met with relief from the victims, as their impact statements expressed deep disappointment with the proposed agreement. Coming up in mid-March is a blind plea, where Koons’ fate will be determined solely by a judge. Meanwhile, Koons continues to deny any wrongdoing, attributing the allegations to poor parenting of the alleged victims. His defense attorney argues that Koons has been unfairly prosecuted by the media.

Civil Lawsuit on the Horizon

In addition to the ongoing criminal case, a civil lawsuit against Koons is expected to be filed before the March court date. This adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted situation. As things stand, Koons remains a licensed educator until June.