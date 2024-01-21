Oklahoma Radio Tower Vandalized and Copper Stolen: Community Rallies in Support

Two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly vandalizing a radio station tower in Oklahoma and stealing copper, in an act that has sparked outrage and evoked a wave of support from the local community, demonstrating the enduring power of local radio. The incident, which took place on January 15, involved the tower owned by Payne Media Group for station K95.5 in Hugo.

Details of the Crime

Matt Wilson, 37, and Candice Logan, 34, have been identified as the culprits by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park. The pair allegedly cut the guy-wire of the tower, causing the top sections to collapse. They proceeded to disassemble parts of the tower to steal copper, which they cut into 10-foot sections. The stolen copper is estimated to be worth about $100.

Impact on the Station and the Community

However, the damage inflicted extends far beyond the value of the stolen copper. The cost to repair the tower and the building is estimated at approximately $500,000. The radio station, KITX, is currently unable to broadcast over-the-air due to the damage. Despite this setback, the station continues to operate online and has been updating the public on the investigation via Facebook.

Community Response and Ongoing Investigation

The station's spokesperson, Will Payne, shared a video on Facebook detailing the damage and appealed for public assistance. In response, the local community has rallied around the station, demonstrating the deep connections between local radio and its listeners. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The tower, which was erected in 2017, and K95.5 has the distinction of being the first FM station to serve northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.