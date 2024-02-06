Oklahoma Man Threatens Church Shooting Amid Marital Struggles, Police Investigate

In a chilling revelation, an Oklahoma man, identified as Ruben Marquez, was taken into custody for threatening a mass shooting at a local church - a place he blames for the demise of his marriage. The incident that shook the local community came to light on February 3, following Marquez's menacing conversation with a church member at a gas station.

Marquez's Threat to the Church

Marquez, harboring a deep-seated grudge against the church, made a terrifying declaration to a church member - expressing his desire to 'kill everyone' in the church, including women and children. The church member, alarmed by Marquez's violent intentions, reported the incident to the police.

Recurring Threats and Arrest

This was not an isolated incident, as Marquez had made similar threats before. The same church member had reported Marquez's threatening behavior to the police in January. Responding to the report, the police apprehended Marquez from his residence, located in close proximity to the church. He was charged with threatening a violent act and was subsequently booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Release on Bond

After spending a few days in custody, Marquez was released on February 6, having posted a $10,000 bond. The incident has left the local community in a state of shock and raised concerns about the safety of public spaces, especially those of religious significance.