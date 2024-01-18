Oklahoma Father Accused of Fleeing Fatal Car Crash, Leaving Daughter Dead

On January 11th, a gusty winter evening in Oklahoma, a tragic car crash stole the life of 16-year-old Shelby Binney, casting a pall of grief over the community. Her father, Elliott Binney, now stands accused of leaving the scene of the accident, deserting his injured wife and two other children in the twisted metal wreckage of their SUV after it collided with a street sign. What was meant to be a family journey ended in an unspeakable tragedy that has left the community grappling with shock and loss.

Advertisment

Elliott Binney's Arrest and Charges

The morning after the crash, the Bixby Police Department arrested Elliott Binney in Checotah, approximately 50 miles from the accident scene. When apprehended, he was found with a bottle of vodka and pill bottles in his vehicle, a grim testament to the circumstances leading up to the collision. Elliott admitted to drinking before the crash, but by the time of his arrest, it was too late to test his blood alcohol content. The charges against him are severe: leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, first-degree manslaughter, and passing in a no-passing zone.

A History of Reckless Driving

Further investigation revealed a disturbing history of reckless driving and hit-and-runs associated with Elliott. This revelation, coupled with his release from Tulsa County Jail on a $102,100 bond, has stirred a strident outcry from the community. Yet, amidst the tumult of legal proceedings and public outrage, a family is left grappling with a devastating loss.

In the wake of this tragedy, Shelby Binney is remembered as a bright and loving individual. Tributes have poured in from her school and cheerleading gym, painting a picture of a vibrant young woman whose life was cut short. As the community rallies to support the grieving family, the memory of Shelby's sparkle serves as a beacon of hope, reminding everyone of the preciousness of life and the importance of responsible choices.