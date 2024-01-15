Oklahoma City Utilities Department Exposes Phone Scam: An Urgent Warning for Residents

In a concerning development, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department has issued a stern warning about a phone scam. Fraudsters have been impersonating department representatives and demanding immediate payment from unsuspecting residents. This fraudulent operation has not only raised alarm but also prompted the department to clarify its standard procedures for utility payments and disconnection notices.

The Scam Operation

The scam involves individuals posing as representatives from the Oklahoma City Utilities Department, calling customers, and demanding immediate payment. This fraudulent act not only exploits the trust of the residents but also jeopardizes their financial security. The department has unequivocally stated that they never call customers to demand payment over the phone, thus debunking the scam's modus operandi.

Standard Procedure for Utility Disconnection

The department has a clear-cut procedure for utility disconnection in case of non-payment. For residential and commercial customers, a 48-hour notice is issued. Meanwhile, multifamily-unit customers receive a seven-day notice before their utilities are disconnected. These notices are physically posted on the premises, ensuring that customers are aware of their payment status and possible disconnection.

Protecting Residents

The warning from the Oklahoma City Utilities Department is a vital step towards protecting residents from falling victim to this fraudulent scheme. It is essential that residents are aware of the proper procedures for utility payments and disconnection notices. By doing so, they can safeguard their interests and prevent falling prey to such scams. The department urges residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious calls demanding immediate payment.