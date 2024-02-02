Ohio Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Hate Crime Against LGBTQ+ Inclusive Church

An Ohio man, Aimenn D. Penny, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for firebombing a church known for its support of the LGBTQ+ community and its plan to host drag events. Penny, 20, of Alliance, Ohio, targeted the Community Church of Chesterland, causing significant property damage but thankfully no physical injuries due to the early hours of the attack.

A Hate Crime Admitted and Prosecuted

Penny pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, using fire to commit a federal felony, and malicious use of explosive materials. He admitted to using force through fire and explosives with the intention of obstructing the congregation in their enjoyment and expression of their religious beliefs because of the church's inclusivity.

The Incident and Its Consequences

In his attempt to burn down the church, Penny threw two Molotov cocktails at the community church last March. The attack was investigated by both local and federal agencies and prosecuted as a hate crime, reflecting the severity of offenses motivated by bigotry and prejudice.

The Legal Consequences of Hate Crimes

The sentencing of Penny serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of hate crimes. His attorney plans to appeal the length of the prison sentence, claiming his client was brainwashed by misinformation. Regardless of the appeal's outcome, this case underscores the importance of protecting communities from such acts of violence and the need for continued vigilance against hate crimes.