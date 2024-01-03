Ohio Man Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Child Abuse Case

In a turn of events at Butler County, Ohio, James Evans is now seeking to retract his guilty plea concerning the unsettling charges of zip-tying his teenage stepdaughter to a bed. This unexpected move came to light during his scheduled sentencing hearing, prompting Judge Daniel Haughey to rescind Evans’ bond and command a competency evaluation.

Unexpected Twist in Court Proceedings

The decision about Evans’ fate now rests on the results of the competency evaluation scheduled for February 20. If the evaluation reveals him to be competent, sentencing will follow. Back in October 2022, Evans had conceded guilt to felonious assault and endangering children, with the dismissal of three other charges as part of a plea deal.

Origins of the Case

The case traces back to a disturbing incident in August 2022. The 14-year-old victim managed to evade her harsh constraints and seek help, bearing signs of physical abuse. She had injuries to her neck and wrists and severe burns on her palms, testament to the cruelty she had to endure.

Family Ties and Guilty Pleas

Two other family members, the teen’s mother Sara Evans and grandfather Robert Evans, also find themselves entangled in this troubling case. Both admitted guilt to related charges, confessing to the police that they had been participants in the act of binding the girl to prevent her from running away. Sara would only release her for bathroom use, only to restrain her again. The court is yet to set the sentencing dates for the mother and grandfather, with no indications that they are considering changing their pleas.