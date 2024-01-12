en English
Crime

Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store

On December 30, 2023, a chilling incident unfolded in a Kroger store’s men’s restroom in Lebanon, Ohio. A 23-year-old man, identified as Timothy Back, now faces charges of gross sexual imposition and kidnapping after an encounter with a 5-year-old boy. The child’s mother, waiting just outside the restroom, raised an alarm when her son did not return as quickly as expected. Upon her call, the boy emerged, visibly shaken, revealing he had been inappropriately touched by a man who had then entered the employee break room.

Identifying the Perpetrator

The child was able to identify Back to his mother, who promptly reported the situation to the store management. In response, a supervisor sent Back home. Later the same day, Back voluntarily appeared at the Lebanon police station for an interview, where he made a claim of mistaken contact, stating he had accidentally touched the boy while attempting to assist him in adjusting his underwear.

The Child’s Account

However, during an interview with the Child Advocacy Center on January 4, the child presented a different account. He stated that Back had taken him into a stall, locked the door, and touched him inappropriately. This revelation spurred immediate action, leading to Back’s arrest at his home in relation to the charges brought against him.

The Aftermath

Back was arrested on January 5 and is currently being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. This incident serves as a harrowing reminder of the importance of vigilance and swift action in the face of potential harm to our children. It underscores the critical need for secure public spaces and the role of responsible adults in ensuring the safety of our youngest citizens.

Crime Lebanon
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

