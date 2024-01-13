en English
Crime

Ohio Fugitives Captured in West Virginia: A Tale of Inter-state Crime

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Ohio Fugitives Captured in West Virginia: A Tale of Inter-state Crime

Ohio fugitives, Mark Anthony Szwed and Matthew Ramey, have been apprehended in Roane County, West Virginia. The arrest, carried out by the West Virginia State Police, was the result of executing a search warrant at a residence on Cottontree Road in Walton.

Charges Against the Fugitives

Mark Anthony Szwed, a 35-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, faces a series of charges including child neglect, felonious assault, and unlawful assault. His companion, Matthew Ramey, 32, originally from Walton, Ohio, is a convicted felon who was discovered in illegal possession of a firearm. The house in which the two were found contained multiple firearms, magnifying the severity of Ramey’s charge.

The Arrest Operation

The West Virginia State Police, acting on received information, tracked down the fugitives to their Roane County hideout. The operation, which took place on an unspecified Thursday, was successful in not only arresting the suspects but also recovering multiple firearms from their possession.

Implications of the Arrest

The arrest of these two fugitives not only signifies a major victory for the West Virginia State Police but also serves as a stark reminder of the constant risks and challenges associated with law enforcement. This incident has further highlighted the importance of inter-state cooperation in the fight against crime.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

