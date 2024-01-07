en English
Crime

Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime

On the night of January 4, 2024, three men, identified as Sunday Israel (28), Benito Goodluck (20), and Monsuru Ewuoso (32), allegedly broke into residences in Ogun State, Nigeria. The victims, Oladeji Adeola, Omole Oluwakemi, and Olutoyin Omoniyi, reported the robbery to the Owode Egba Police Division. The crime, which reportedly occurred around 9:20 pm, saw a range of household goods and personal belongings disappear in the hands of the thieves.

Swift Police Action

Within 24 hours of the crime being reported, the Ogun State Police Command made a significant breakthrough. By 6 pm on January 5, they had apprehended the suspects. The swift response by the police led to the recovery of the stolen items, which included electronics, a bible, mobile phones, and a laptop, among other things.



Interrogation and Investigation

The suspects were taken into custody and are currently undergoing interrogation. The police have visited the crime scene as part of their ongoing investigation. The outcomes of these inquiries will be critical in building a robust case against the suspects.

The arrest of the suspects less than a day after the crime was reported exemplifies the efficiency of the Ogun State Police Command. Their quick action not only resulted in the recovery of stolen items but also sent a clear message to potential criminals about the state’s zero-tolerance approach to crime.



author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

