Ogun State Police Arrest Two in 'One Chance' Robbery Team, Recover Losses

Ogun State Police Command made a significant breakthrough in combatting street crime by apprehending Aliu Oyetola, 35, and Seyi Afolabi, 40, two members of a notorious 'one chance' robbery gang. The arrests occurred in Sango Ota, following a detailed investigation triggered by a victim's report on March 23, 2024, detailing a loss of over N320,000 to the criminals.

Advertisment

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

The police, acting on intelligence, intercepted the duo on March 28, 2024, near Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, after the suspects attempted to evade a routine patrol. Their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla with plate number GGE 659 FR, was recovered at the scene. According to SP Omolola Odutola, the state police spokesperson, the victim had boarded their vehicle at Ijako Market, unsuspecting of their intentions, before being robbed and abandoned.

Confessions and Cooperation

Advertisment

Upon arrest, Oyetola and Afolabi cooperated with law enforcement, providing information that could lead to the apprehension of the remaining gang members. Their confessions have played a crucial role in uncovering the operations of 'one chance' robbers in the region, shedding light on their methodologies and potential accomplices.

Ensuring Justice and Safety

CP Abiodun Alamutu, the Commissioner of Police, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Robbery Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation and subsequent prosecution. This move underscores the police's commitment to eradicating petty and organized crime in Ogun State, ensuring the safety of its residents and the security of their possessions.

This incident serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing challenges in curbing urban crime and the importance of community vigilance and police responsiveness in maintaining public safety.