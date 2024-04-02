Ogun Police Mobilize Massive Hunt for Kidnappers of Passenger and Okada Rider

In a swift response to a distressing incident, the Ogun State Police Command has initiated a comprehensive search operation for the kidnappers of Nurat Ogundipe and a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider. The abduction took place on April 1, 2024, as the victims were returning from Ijio Iwere Ile, a community in Oyo State adjacent to Ogun State. The case was promptly reported to the Divisional Police Officer at Imeko, located in Imeko Afon Local Government Area, sparking an immediate law enforcement and community response.

Unified Response to Abduction

Following the abduction report, a coordinated effort involving various security and community groups was launched. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Imeko, in collaboration with hunters, forest guards, vigilantes, So Safe officers, and officials from the Amotekun Corps, embarked on a bush-combing operation. Their mission is clear: to locate and rescue the kidnapped individuals. This group of responders is combing the forest areas, leveraging their combined expertise and resources to achieve a positive outcome.

Official Statements and Actions

SP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the abduction and the ongoing search efforts in a statement to the press. Emphasizing the seriousness with which the police are treating the case, Odutola assured the public that "material resources and all external security measures have been activated" to ensure the victims' safe return. The Commissioner of Police has been kept fully informed of the situation, and other security formations have been alerted to the potential threat.

Context of Kidnapping Incidents in Ogun State

This abduction is not an isolated incident in Ogun State, which has seen its share of similar crimes. Less than two weeks prior to Ogundipe and the okada rider's kidnapping, two individuals were abducted from the Celestial Church of Christ Oriyarin Parish in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. While one of the victims was later freed, the other remains in captivity. Additionally, a farm manager from Flourishing Poultry Farm in Idowa, Odogbolu Local Government Area, was kidnapped last month. These incidents highlight a concerning trend of kidnappings in the region, prompting increased vigilance and response efforts from law enforcement and the community.

The relentless effort by the Ogun State Police Command and allied security personnel underscores a determined stance against criminal activities, particularly kidnapping. As the search operation continues, there is a collective hope for the safe and swift return of the abducted individuals. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement and communities in securing safety and combating crime. However, it also exemplifies the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment to justice and public safety.