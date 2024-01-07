en English
Crime

Ogun Pastor Arrested for Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl: A Shocking Revelation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Ogun Pastor Arrested for Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl: A Shocking Revelation

In a shocking revelation, a 43-year-old pastor, Clinton John, attached to the Mega Healing Ministry, has been apprehended on charges of defiling a 16-year-old girl. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Victim’s Plight Leads to Discovery

The victim’s family raised the alarm, leading to the pastor’s arrest, after the girl began to exhibit signs of recurring infections and displayed unusual distress. The family, suspicious of a deeper issue, reported the matter to the Agbado Divisional Police Station. Upon closer inquiry, the teenager revealed that she had been the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Pastor John since November 2022.

Pastor’s Threats and Admission of Guilt

The victim further disclosed that the pastor had threatened to kill her if she spoke out about the abuse. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that the pastor admitted to the crime during the course of his interrogation.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

After the victim’s shocking revelation, she was provided with medical forms for treatment and examination. The suspect, after his confession, is set to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a more thorough investigation. The incident underscores the need for vigilance and open communication within families to protect vulnerable members from such heinous crimes.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

