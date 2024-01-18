Ofsted Shuts Down Ampika Pickston's Children's Home Over Safety Failures

Ampika Pickston, the fiancée of West Ham chairman David Sullivan and former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, has faced a severe setback. The children's home managed by her has been closed down by Ofsted, the regulatory body entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining educational standards in England. The decision is a culmination of a series of safety and welfare issues that were uncovered at the facility.

Failure to Report and Inadequate Preparedness

The investigation by Ofsted revealed several alarming instances where the staff was unable to guarantee the safety of the children under their care. Incidents ranged from a child being without food for an extended period to another experiencing a sexual assault after disappearing from the home. Such instances underscored the gravity of the safety lapses at the facility.

Adding to the issues, the Ofsted report pointed out the staff's failure to report such critical safeguarding events. This negligent behavior further exacerbated the situation. The report also highlighted that the staff was not prepared adequately to address the children's emotional and physical needs, pointing towards a systemic problem at the children's home.

Unwarranted Actions by Staff

In an alarming revelation, the report revealed that a staff member had inappropriately taken a child to their personal residence. Further, another child was subjected to severe bullying at the facility, to the extent that relocation to a hotel became necessary. These incidents bear testimony to the serious lapses in protocol and the gross negligence exhibited by the staff.