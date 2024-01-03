en English
Crime

Officer-Involved Shooting in Tucson Under Investigation

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Officer-Involved Shooting in Tucson Under Investigation

On a chilling evening of October 26 in Tucson, Arizona, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and the Tucson Police Department found themselves in the center of a tragic event. Bodycam and surveillance footage, released by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, painted a harrowing picture of an officer-involved shooting that shook the local community.

A Distress Call and a Threatening Scenario

The incident unfolded with a 911 call reporting a man with a firearm who was threatening to end his life. The man, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Salinas, was captured on security footage discharging his firearm multiple times in the street. Amidst the echoes of gunshots and the fear gripping the neighborhood, Tucson police officer Joshua Camacho was dispatched to the scene.

An Encounter That Ended in Tragedy

Before Camacho could even communicate with Salinas, Salinas let off multiple rounds. Responding to the direct threat, Officer Camacho, armed with his department-issued rifle, shot Salinas. Despite the immediate medical aid provided by the Tucson Fire Department, Salinas succumbed to his injuries. The incident, fortunately, did not result in any other injuries or fatalities.

Investigation Underway

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and the Tucson Police Department have launched an investigation into the incident. The findings, which will include a review of Officer Camacho’s actions, will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office following the conclusion of the investigation. It is a standard practice to review officer-involved shootings, and officials are now scrutinizing if Officer Camacho violated any policies with his use of force.

Crime United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

