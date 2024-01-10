Officer Injured in Albuquerque Shooting; Suspect’s Gun Linked to Rhode Island Police

In a harrowing late December incident, Albuquerque Police Officer Zachary Garris suffered a severe injury, losing part of his index finger after being shot in both hands by an auto theft suspect. The suspect, identified as Santiago Perez, has a criminal history, including armed robbery, and at the time of the shooting was wanted for parole violations.

High Stakes Confrontation

The episode unfolded outside Adam Food Market in Albuquerque, a location associated with criminal activity. As highlighted by Police Chief Harold Medina, if Garris hadn’t instinctively held out his gun, the bullet could have struck his head or chest, potentially resulting in a more tragic outcome. In response to Perez’s fire, Officers Howard Perry and Isaiah Relaford returned shots, injuring the suspect who is currently recuperating in a hospital. Garris, despite the loss of part of his finger, has already been released from the hospital.

Suspect’s Gun Linked to Rhode Island State Police

In a remarkable twist, the firearm wielded by Perez, which was not reported stolen, originated from the Rhode Island State Police in 2003. Authorities are now investigating how it ended up in Perez’s possession, further complicating the case.

Police Shootings in Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is set to provide updates on three other prior police shootings shortly. This shooting is being prioritized in public communication due to the injury inflicted on an officer. It’s worth noting that the department has seen a decrease in police shootings, recording 14 in 2023, down from 18 in the previous year, with six of the 2023 shootings proving fatal.