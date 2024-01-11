Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large

On Wednesday, in the bustling town of Hillsborough, North Carolina, a routine larceny investigation at a Sheetz convenience store took an unexpected turn. An officer found himself in the grip of danger, subjected to a violent assault by a suspect, who then fled the scene in a red GMC Terrain SLE.

Incident Unfolds at Sheetz Store

At approximately 2:17 p.m., Hillsborough police responded to a larceny report at Sheetz, located at 1990 NC 86 South. As the officers delved into the case, they were alerted to a second larceny taking place inside the store. When they intervened, one of the men involved in the incident launched an attack on an officer. In his desperate bid to evade capture, the suspect dragged the officer with his vehicle, causing the officer to suffer minor injuries.

Officer Injured, Suspect on the Run

The injured officer received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. In the meantime, the suspect, who had managed to escape, continued his flight from the law. The Hillsborough Police Department has since released a detailed description of the man. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia zip-up jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage ball cap, and black shoes with white soles. His getaway vehicle was a second-generation GMC Terrain SLE, equipped with an after-market roof rack.

Public Assistance Sought

In their ongoing hunt for the suspect, the police have turned to the public for assistance. They have provided the contact details of Investigator Andrew Jones for anyone who may have relevant information regarding the suspect or the incident. The suspect was last seen driving toward Durham on Interstate 85 North. As the Hillsborough community rallies, a manhunt is underway, with the hope that justice will soon be served.