'Officer Friendly' Honored with Shining Star Public Service Award

Mount Prospect Crime Prevention Officer Greg Sill, affectionately known to locals as 'Officer Friendly', has been named the recipient of the village's prestigious Shining Star Public Service Award. This recognition comes as a testament to Sill's extraordinary dedication and service to the community.

Seal of Approval from the Community

Sill, a 43-year-old native of Mount Prospect, has served in the department for two decades. It was the recent graduating class of the police department’s Citizen Police Academy that nominated him for this honor. His nomination underscores the significant impact he has made within the community, and the high respect in which he is held by its members.

A Reward for Unwavering Dedication

The Shining Star Public Service Award is presented to public servants who go above and beyond their duty. Sill's recognition is well-earned, given his relentless efforts in crime prevention and his commitment to making Mount Prospect a safer place for its residents. His work resonates deeply with the locals, earning him the endearing moniker of 'Officer Friendly'.

Celebrating Personal and Professional Investment

The award ceremony, set to take place next month, does not only honor Sill's professional contributions. It also celebrates his personal investment in the community. As a resident of Mount Prospect, Sill's service extends beyond his professional role, embodying a figure of trust and support for the locals. The 31st annual Shining Stars Gala will honor Sill and other winners with special video tribits, highlighting their dedication and positive impact on their communities.