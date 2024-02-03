Offa Bank Robbery Trial: Witness Arrested on Suspicion of Deception

In a surprising twist in the ongoing trial of the 2018 Offa bank robbery, Omolara Ogundiran, a key witness and sister of the 5th defendant, was arrested after her testimony. This incident took place on February 2, 2024, in Kwara State, Nigeria, causing a stir in the courtrooms and raising questions about the course of justice in this high-profile case.

During the trial proceedings, Omolara attempted to provide an alibi for her brother, Niyi Ogundiran, one of the key accused in the robbery. She presented a receipt suggesting she was in Osogbo, collecting motor spare parts on the day of the robbery. This, she argued, was proof of her brother's innocence. However, her evidence was dismissed due to inconsistencies that surfaced during cross-examination.

The Arrest and Its Implications

The Kwara State Police Command took Omolara into custody shortly after the trial on Friday. The precise reasons for her arrest remain unclear, but prosecuting counsel Rotimi Jacob hinted that it could have been due to discrepancies in her testimony, implying an attempt to deceive the court. The sudden arrest has brought a new dimension to this case, hinting at possible manipulation of the justice process.

Defence counsel Mathias Emeribe had earlier sought court protection for Omolara, expressing concerns about the consistency of her testimony. The arrest of Omolara post her testimony has amplified these concerns, casting a shadow over the trial's integrity. The Offa bank robbery, which took place on April 5, 2018, resulted in over 30 deaths, including nine police officers, making it one of the most deadly robberies in Nigeria's history.

The trial, which commenced on November 11, 2018, is set to resume with the next hearing slated for April 9, 2024. The arrest of Omolara Ogundiran adds a layer of complexity to the case, making the path to justice more challenging and the anticipation for the next hearing palpable.