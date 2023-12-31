Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Attempt Amid Rising Crime Trend

An off-duty police officer in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., was confronted by two alleged carjackers in a bold attempt to steal his vehicle. The incident took place around 5 p.m. in a parking lot near the Tanger Outlets National Harbor shopping center last evening. The officer, who was helping his family get into the car, drew his department-issued firearm and fired shots at the suspects, causing them to flee in his vehicle. The family was left unscathed, and there is no current evidence that the suspects were hit by the officer’s gunfire.

Identifying the Suspects

According to Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III of Prince George’s County Police Department, one of the suspects, identified as Anthony Stewart, a 19-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., was later apprehended. Stewart now faces multiple charges, including carjacking and robbery. However, the second suspect remains at large. The police department has issued a call for tips from the public to aid in the suspect’s identification and capture.

The Worrying Trend of Carjackings

This incident is not an isolated event but part of a growing trend of carjackings in the region. Prince George’s County Police has reported an alarming surge in such crimes, with over 500 cases in its jurisdiction this year alone—an 18% increase from the previous year. Nearby Washington, D.C. has experienced an even more significant rise, with carjackings more than doubling compared to the same period in 2022.

Response to the Crime Spike

In light of this crime spike, the police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any pertinent information regarding the second suspect. The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.