en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Off-Duty Greensboro Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:24 am EST
Off-Duty Greensboro Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty

An off-duty officer from the Greensboro Police Department met a tragic end when he attempted to intervene in a crime at a local Sheetz gas station on Sandy Ridge Road. The incident, which unfolded around 4 p.m., resulted in the fatal shooting of the officer as he approached the suspects. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson confirmed the officer’s death, expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Search for Suspects Underway

Authorities are now hot on the trail of two suspects who made their escape from the scene in a Chevrolet Equinox bearing North Carolina plates KKA 4332. The first suspect was reported as donning a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a green-gray toboggan. The second suspect was seen wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweatpants paired with tennis shoes.

A Blue Alert was promptly issued, only to be later rescinded at 7:52 p.m. The reason for the cancellation has not been clarified.

Communal Heartache and Support

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been in touch with Chief Thompson, offering state resources to aid in apprehending the criminals. Governor Cooper and the community extended their prayers to the Greensboro Police and the family of the fallen officer. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, leaves behind his wife and children. Despite the valiant efforts of another off-duty officer and a Guilford County paramedic, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The officer’s identity has been kept confidential at this time.

A Community in Mourning

At a press conference, Mayor Nancy Vaughan expressed the difficulty of the situation, condemning the act as senseless violence. Her sentiment echoed throughout the community and law enforcement agencies across North Carolina, all of whom have expressed their profound condolences following this tragic event.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

'Pink Cocaine' Hits Cape Town: New High-Potency Drug Causes Alarm

By Israel Ojoko

Mumbai Police Crackdown on Rave Party: An Effort to Curb the City's Drug Trade

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lee Sun Gyun's Tragic End: A Tale of Extortion, False Accusations, and Media Misrepresentation

By BNN Correspondents

DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in N ...
@Crime · 7 mins
DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in N ...
heart comment 0
Rising Murder Rates in Mpumalanga: A Festive Season Marred by Violence

By Mazhar Abbas

Rising Murder Rates in Mpumalanga: A Festive Season Marred by Violence
Rohan Dennis Arrested: Allegedly Hits Wife with Car Leading to Her Death

By Salman Khan

Rohan Dennis Arrested: Allegedly Hits Wife with Car Leading to Her Death
Deans Lane Community in Shock as Homicide Investigation Unfolds

By Quadri Adejumo

Deans Lane Community in Shock as Homicide Investigation Unfolds
The Cryptocurrency Industry’s Tarnished Reputation: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Mazhar Abbas

The Cryptocurrency Industry's Tarnished Reputation: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried
Latest Headlines
World News
Switzerland Advances to Quarterfinals in World Junior Hockey Championship
1 min
Switzerland Advances to Quarterfinals in World Junior Hockey Championship
Newborn Survives Tracheoesophageal Fistula through Timely Surgical Intervention
1 min
Newborn Survives Tracheoesophageal Fistula through Timely Surgical Intervention
The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold
2 mins
The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold
WWE's Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes
2 mins
WWE's Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
3 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
4 mins
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
5 mins
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
6 mins
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
6 mins
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
13 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
15 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
23 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app