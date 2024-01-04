en English
Crime

Off-Duty Gonzales Officer Arrested for Alleged Assault on New Year’s Day

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Off-Duty Gonzales Officer Arrested for Alleged Assault on New Year’s Day

An off-duty officer with the Gonzales Police Department, Darrell Haynes, found himself on the other side of the law on New Year’s Day. The 32-year-old, hailing from Sorrento, was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) for allegedly committing simple battery against a woman he knew personally.

A Night of Revelry Turns Sour

The incident, as reported by the APSO, began as a verbal altercation between Haynes and the woman. The disagreement soon spiraled out of control, ending with Haynes purportedly assaulting her. The severity of the battery was such that the woman had to seek medical treatment for her injuries.

An Immediate Response

The altercation and subsequent assault triggered a swift response from the police. During their intervention, the victim confirmed to the deputies that Haynes was indeed the perpetrator. Acting on this confirmation, the APSO arrested the off-duty officer.

Awaiting Justice

Haynes was then booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. However, the case is far from closed. The APSO is continuing its investigation into the matter, gathering all necessary evidence to ensure justice is served.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

