Automotive

Odometer Fraud: An Escalating Crime in the US with Illinois at the Epicenter

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Odometer Fraud: An Escalating Crime in the US with Illinois at the Epicenter

Reflecting a sinister surge in the United States, odometer fraud—the illegal practice of winding back vehicle mileage to inflate their value—is reaching alarming heights. Illinois has emerged as the fifth most affected state in the nation, with the city of Chicago being a particular hotspot. According to a Carfax report, over 2 million vehicles on the roads today bear the scars of this deception, with approximately 80,000 cases rooted in Illinois alone.

The Swindle’s Scale and Impact

This illicit scheme significantly inflates a vehicle’s value. To illustrate, a Ford F-150 with a mileage of 50,000 can fetch a price tag $10,300 more than its counterpart with 150,000 miles. The affordability and accessibility of technology to execute this fraud have catalyzed a concerning 14% increase in incidents since 2021. Shockingly, tools for rolling back digital odometers can be purchased online for a mere $300.

Costs to Consumers and Safety Concerns

The ramifications of this fraudulent activity extend beyond financial duress. Buyers stand to lose an average of $4,000 in value due to this scam. More worryingly, it poses serious safety risks as a vehicle with doctored mileage may have overdue maintenance, potentially leading to unexpected breakdowns or accidents.

Avoiding the Trap of Odometer Fraud

As the prevalence of this scam continues to rise, experts recommend several precautionary measures to potential buyers. Checking the vehicle history report for any inconsistencies is a primary step. Additionally, consulting an independent mechanic to verify the condition of the used vehicle before purchase can help detect and avoid falling victim to this escalating crime.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

