Crime

Odisha Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery: Investigation Underway

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Odisha Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery: Investigation Underway

In a recent crackdown on corruption, Meer Md. Khan, a Revenue Inspector (R.I.) stationed at Bileipada under Barbil Tahasil in Keonjhar district, Odisha, found himself on the wrong side of the law. The Odisha Vigilance Department apprehended Khan in an act of alleged bribery.

Caught in the Act

According to reports, the inspector was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000. The bribe was allegedly solicited from a complainant who needed assistance in submitting a verification report in a Mutation Case. Further, Khan was also charged with demanding illegal gratification for issuing a Record of Rights (ROR) or Land Patta in favor of the complainant. The entire sum of the bribe was fully recovered from Khan’s possession and subsequently seized as incriminating evidence.

Investigation Underway

Following Khan’s apprehension, the vigilance department has embarked on simultaneous searches at three locations associated with the accused. The purpose of these searches is to investigate possible accumulation of assets disproportionate to Khan’s known sources of income, thus providing a deeper look into the Disproportionate Assets (DA) perspective.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

A case against Khan has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, at Balasore Vigilance P.S. The investigation into the case is currently in progress, with further comprehensive reports expected to surface as the inquiry advances. This incident underscores the state’s commitment to fight against corruption, aiming to set a precedent for strict action against offenders irrespective of their position or influence.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

