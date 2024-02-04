Odisha Police Inspector Charged with Sexual Assault: A NHRC Intervention

In a significant development in Odisha, a police inspector has been indicted with charges of an alleged sexual assault against a female sub-inspector (SI). The incident, which reportedly transpired in the year 2019, has finally seen legal action taken against the accused. This move comes in the wake of a directive from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

NHRC Intervention Spurs Action

The case surfaced when the female SI lodged a complaint about the incident with her police station. Unfortunately, her initial complaint did not result in any decisive action. Unfazed, she escalated her grievance to the NHRC, which catalyzed an investigation by both an internal police complaint committee and a panel from the NHRC. It was the NHRC's directive that eventually led to the formal registration of a case against the inspector accused of sexual assault.

Investigation Underway

As a part of the investigative process, a female Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been entrusted with probing the sexual harassment aspect of the incident. Meanwhile, other officers have been assigned the task of scrutinizing additional allegations put forth by the victim.

Arun Sarangi Confirms Developments

Arun Sarangi, Odisha's acting Director General of Police, has confirmed these developments, lending credibility to the case. The move signifies a significant step towards justice for the female SI, who had to battle against a system that initially failed to take action against her complaint.