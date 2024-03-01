Odisha POCSO Court Sentences Father-Son Duo for Minor's Rape, Orders Compensation

In a landmark verdict, an Odisha POCSO court has delivered justice to a minor girl by sentencing Babun Sethi and his father Dolagovinda Sethi to rigorous imprisonment for her rape and kidnap in Keonjhar district. The court's decision underscores its commitment to addressing sexual violence against minors, imposing not only prison terms but also financial penalties and compensation for the survivor.

Chronology of Events

The distressing sequence of events began in October 2021, when Babun Sethi, alongside his accomplices, abducted the girl in an SUV near Baunsapal market. Her cries for help caught the attention of locals who promptly informed the police, leading to her rescue and safe return to her family. However, the ordeal didn't end there; Babun, with his father Dolagovinda's aid, later forcibly took the girl to their residence where Babun sexually assaulted her multiple times. Dolagovinda also committed rape at another location. Following a tip-off, district Childline officials rescued the girl, ensuring her reunion with her family once more.

Judicial Response and Sentencing

The court's response was swift and decisive. Babun Sethi received a 25-year sentence in rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 20,000, while Dolagovinda Sethi was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a Rs 10,000 penalty. Highlighting the severity of their crimes and the importance of supporting the survivor, the court also directed the district legal authorities to pay Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the victim. This comprehensive judgment reflects the judicial system's stern stance on crimes against minors and its dedication to ensuring justice and support for victims.

Implications and Reflections

This judgment is a significant milestone in the fight against sexual violence in India. It not only punishes the perpetrators but also acknowledges the enduring trauma of the survivor, offering her financial compensation. Such decisions are crucial for encouraging survivors to come forward and report crimes, knowing that the judiciary stands ready to support them. Furthermore, this case sets a precedent for similar cases nationwide, emphasizing the importance of stringent legal action against sexual offenders and the necessity of comprehensive support for survivors. As society reflects on this case, it prompts a broader discussion on improving legal frameworks and support systems for survivors of sexual violence.