Crime

Odisha Fraudster Posing as IPS Officer Arrested for Duping Contractor

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Odisha Fraudster Posing as IPS Officer Arrested for Duping Contractor

A duplicitous tale of deception and fraud unfolded in Odisha as a 34-year-old man, Manoj Kumar Majhi, was arrested for conning a contractor out of over Rs 7 lakh. Majhi, masquerading as a senior IPS officer and Superintendent of Police in Odisha’s vigilance department, was apprehended near his village in the Krushnaprasad area in Puri district. The arrest was announced by ACP Goutam Kisan on January 14, 2024.

Unraveling the Scheme

Majhi’s prey was Manoj Kumar Choudhury, a contractor from Rayagada district. The deceitful plot was woven around promises of lucrative construction contracts. Majhi had convinced Choudhury to part with Rs 5 lakh as an advance for a project. He then extracted an additional Rs 2.6 lakh, all under the pretense of securing the contract for Choudhury.

The Sting of Betrayal

After receiving the money, Majhi ceased all contact and turned off his phone, leaving Choudhury in the lurch. Realizing he had been duped, Choudhury reported the matter to the cyber police in Bhubaneswar. During Majhi’s arrest, police seized Rs 2.6 lakh, six ATM cards, and other incriminating evidence.

A Habitual Offender

ACP Kisan revealed that this was not Majhi’s first tryst with fraud. The former psychology lecturer has been implicated in five other cases of fraud, including one registered by the Economic Offence Wing of the state crime branch. His audacious act of impersonation has not only cost him his freedom but also shattered the trust of the unsuspecting contractor seeking to further his business.

Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

