Odisha Fisherman Murdered on Fishing Trawler in Goa: A Chilling Deep-Sea Mystery

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through India's fishing community, a 20-year-old fisherman from Odisha was allegedly murdered on a fishing trawler during a deep-sea expedition off the coast of Goa. The deceased, identified as Padamalochan Salima, hailed from Baunslaga village in the Sambalpur district of Odisha.

A Tragic Expedition

Salima was part of a 32-member crew on the fishing trawler 'Estela-II'. The crew embarked on their journey on the night of January 8, expecting a routine deep-sea fishing expedition. Little did they know, the voyage would turn into a nightmare with the mysterious disappearance and subsequent death of Salima.

The Unsettling Discovery

Following his disappearance, Salima was found dead with injuries on his chest and neck. The nature of these injuries, indicative of an assault, led to the suspicion of foul play. The shocking discovery of his body prompted an immediate investigation, and an FIR has been registered in the case.

Ongoing Investigation

The local police force in Goa has taken up the investigation. They suspect that one of the crew members might be responsible for the murder. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. The incident has left the fishing community traumatized and in fear, as they anxiously await the outcome of the investigation.