Odisha Court Orders Seizure and Sale of Assets Linked to Ponzi Scheme Firm

In a landmark ruling, an Odisha court has ordered the seizure and sale of assets linked to a firm connected to the notorious AT Group, the orchestrators of a massive ponzi scheme. The ruling aims to provide financial recompense to the victims of this financial fraud.

Seizure of Assets

The court directed the confiscation of a staggering 110 acres of prime land, 11 luxury cars, and a sum of approximately Rs 2.17 crore dispersed across various bank accounts. These assets are linked to a firm that is closely associated with the AT Group. The Economic Offences Wing of the state police, who had previously attached the properties, will oversee the seizure.

Compensation for Victims

The proceeds from the sale of these assets will be distributed among the over 1,000 investors who were deceived by the AT Group. These unsuspecting investors were bilked out of a colossal sum of Rs 600 crore in the audacious chit fund scam. The Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (OPID) court delivered this ruling following an appeal from competent authorities.

AT Group’s Deceptive Practices

Under the leadership of Pradeep Sethy, the AT Group lured investors with the allure of land allocations. These promised land allocations, however, never materialized, resulting in significant financial losses for the depositors. The court’s ruling is a significant step towards justice for these victims, many of whom have faced severe financial hardships due to the group’s fraudulent practices.

Authorities continue their rigorous pursuit of justice, ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law and the victims receive due compensation.