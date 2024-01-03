en English
Crime

Odisha Court Orders Seizure and Sale of Assets Linked to Ponzi Scheme Firm

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, an Odisha court has ordered the seizure and sale of assets linked to a firm connected to the notorious AT Group, the orchestrators of a massive ponzi scheme. The ruling aims to provide financial recompense to the victims of this financial fraud.

Seizure of Assets

The court directed the confiscation of a staggering 110 acres of prime land, 11 luxury cars, and a sum of approximately Rs 2.17 crore dispersed across various bank accounts. These assets are linked to a firm that is closely associated with the AT Group. The Economic Offences Wing of the state police, who had previously attached the properties, will oversee the seizure.

Compensation for Victims

The proceeds from the sale of these assets will be distributed among the over 1,000 investors who were deceived by the AT Group. These unsuspecting investors were bilked out of a colossal sum of Rs 600 crore in the audacious chit fund scam. The Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (OPID) court delivered this ruling following an appeal from competent authorities.

AT Group’s Deceptive Practices

Under the leadership of Pradeep Sethy, the AT Group lured investors with the allure of land allocations. These promised land allocations, however, never materialized, resulting in significant financial losses for the depositors. The court’s ruling is a significant step towards justice for these victims, many of whom have faced severe financial hardships due to the group’s fraudulent practices.

Authorities continue their rigorous pursuit of justice, ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law and the victims receive due compensation.

Crime Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

