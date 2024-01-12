Odessa Police Seize Drugs, Firearms Following Apartment Shooting; Two Arrested

In a significant operation by the Odessa Police Department, an alarming assortment of drugs and firearms was seized from the Westwood Square Apartments on Pleasant Avenue, following a shooting incident. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals, Isaac Besiril and Pamela Melendez, both suspected of engaging in a range of illegal activities.

Discovery of Drugs and Firearms

Upon arrival at the scene, officers noticed a broken window and an abandoned screen on the ground. Pamela Melendez, 24, informed the officers that her boyfriend, Isaac Besiril, had instigated the gunfire. When apprehended, Besiril was found in possession of a firearm and marijuana.

A meticulous search of the apartment yielded a startling discovery: 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 21.7 grams of THC, 10.2 grams of ecstasy and MDMA pills. But the illicit substances weren’t the only findings. The search further revealed nine firearms, with two reported as stolen and one bearing an obliterated serial number.

Unseen Damage and Arrests

The investigation shed light on an alarming detail. One of the bullets fired by Besiril had pierced through a wall, invading the privacy and safety of an adjacent apartment. This revelation added another layer of gravity to the incident, highlighting the potential for collateral damage in such unlawful acts.

Both Besiril and Melendez were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, and tampering with identification numbers. Besiril faces additional charges related to the discharge of a firearm. He was detained at the Ector County jail with surety bonds totaling $82,000. The bond amount for Melendez, however, remains undisclosed.