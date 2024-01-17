Odessa Police Hunt for Woman Suspected of Theft at HEB Store

The Odessa Police Department is appealing to the public for help in tracking down a woman involved in a theft incident. The incident took place on December 20 at the HEB store located at 2501 W University in Odessa, Texas. The unidentified woman is alleged to have stolen merchandise worth an estimated $236.

Circumstances of the Theft

The suspect walked into the HEB store and made off with various items, driving up a bill of about $236. The stolen goods, still unidentified, have prompted the police to launch a hunt for the woman, whose image has been released to the public.

Call for Public Assistance

The Odessa Police Department is encouraging community members with any knowledge of the incident to come forward. Detective Reyes is the primary contact for information related to the case, and a dedicated case number has been assigned for reference. The police have also urged those who prefer anonymity to call Crime Stoppers.

Monetary Incentive for Information

In a bid to expedite the arrest of the suspect, a cash reward has been offered for tips submitted via Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest. This move is seen as a strategy not only to speed up the justice process but also to encourage the public to take an active role in maintaining law and order within their community.